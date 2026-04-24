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Bennett Sousa Injury: Expected back Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Sousa (oblique) is likely to be activated from the injured list Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Sousa was cleared to begin a rehab assignment April 11 and has since made three appearances in the minors, posting a 9:1 K:BB across 3.2 shutout innings. The 31-year-old lefty will presumably take on a high-leverage role after posting a 2.84 ERA in 50.2 innings last season, and he could be in the mix for saves while Josh Hader (biceps) is on the IL.

Bennett Sousa
Houston Astros
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