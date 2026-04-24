Bennett Sousa Injury: Expected back Saturday
Sousa (oblique) is likely to be activated from the injured list Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Sousa was cleared to begin a rehab assignment April 11 and has since made three appearances in the minors, posting a 9:1 K:BB across 3.2 shutout innings. The 31-year-old lefty will presumably take on a high-leverage role after posting a 2.84 ERA in 50.2 innings last season, and he could be in the mix for saves while Josh Hader (biceps) is on the IL.
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