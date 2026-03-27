Bennett Sousa Injury: Has Grade 1 oblique strain
Sousa's oblique injury has been identified as a Grade 1 strain, and he isn't expected to miss more than the minimum 15 days, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Sousa was officially placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, and further testing showed he's not dealing with a severe injury. While he may not be ready for activation immediately after the minimum 15 days, he should be back shortly after. Once healthy, Sousa should serve as one of the Astros' top relievers.
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