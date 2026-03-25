Bennett Sousa Injury: Lands on injured list
The Astros placed Sousa (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Sousa will get a late start to the season after tweaking his oblique in mid-March. He collected a 2.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 59:15 K:BB across 50.2 innings in 2025 and will fill a key relief role again for the Astros, once healthy.
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