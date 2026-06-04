Bennett Sousa Injury: Starts up throwing progression

The Astros announced Friday that Sousa (elbow) has begun a throwing progression, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Sousa was placed on the 15-day injured list May 9 due to left elbow inflammation and was shut down from activity for nearly three weeks before receiving clearance to start playing catch. The left-handed reliever isn't expected to require a lengthy buildup period, but he'll presumably need to complete a rehab assignment prior to being activated from the IL.