Bennett Sousa headshot

Bennett Sousa Injury: Starts up throwing progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Astros announced Friday that Sousa (elbow) has begun a throwing progression, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Sousa was placed on the 15-day injured list May 9 due to left elbow inflammation and was shut down from activity for nearly three weeks before receiving clearance to start playing catch. The left-handed reliever isn't expected to require a lengthy buildup period, but he'll presumably need to complete a rehab assignment prior to being activated from the IL.

Bennett Sousa
Houston Astros
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