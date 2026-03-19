Bennett Sousa headshot

Bennett Sousa Injury: Will open season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 12:09pm

Manager Joe Espada announced Thursday that Sousa will begin the regular season on the 15-day injured list due to a left oblique injury, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sousa injured his oblique during his last Grapefruit League appearance on a fielding play. It's another blow to the Houston bullpen, as Sousa will join closer Josh Hader (biceps) on the injured list to open the season. The 30-year-old Sousa pitched in 44 games out of the Astros bullpen last regular season, logging a 2.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 59:15 K:BB across 50.2 innings.

Bennett Sousa
Houston Astros
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