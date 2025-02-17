Bennett Sousa News: Healthy for spring training

Sousa (shoulder) confirmed Sunday that he's fully healthy and has completed his recovery from the season-ending thoracic outlet syndrome surgery he underwent in April, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After a strong finish to the 2023 season, Sousa was poised to win a spot in Houston's Opening Day bullpen coming out of last spring training, but he developed shoulder inflammation late in camp and was placed on the injured list. He was then recommended for thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, after Sousa said that he had been dealing with symptoms of the syndrome for years. Though he experienced a complication during the procedure involving a buildup of fluid in his lung that required a hospital stay, Sousa's throwing program was relatively unaffected. He resumed playing catch in early July and stepped back on the mound for a bullpen session by September, so he's not expected to face any restrictions in camp. Sousa faces stiff competition for a spot in the Astros bullpen, however, and the fact that the lefty has a minor-league option remaining could hurt his chances of breaking camp with the big club.