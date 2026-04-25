Bennett Sousa News: Officially activated

The Astros reinstated Sousa (oblique) from the injured list Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After spending the first month of the season on the injured list working his way back from an oblique strain, Sousa will now rejoin the Astros' bullpen. He'll likely settle into a high-leverage role and could even be in the mix for saves while Josh Hader (biceps) is sidelined. Colton Gordon was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.