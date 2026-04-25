Bennett Sousa headshot

Bennett Sousa News: Officially activated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Astros reinstated Sousa (oblique) from the injured list Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After spending the first month of the season on the injured list working his way back from an oblique strain, Sousa will now rejoin the Astros' bullpen. He'll likely settle into a high-leverage role and could even be in the mix for saves while Josh Hader (biceps) is sidelined. Colton Gordon was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Bennett Sousa
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennett Sousa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennett Sousa See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
26 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
50 days ago
MLB Barometer: All-Stars, All-Sleepers and All-Undrafted Teams
MLB
MLB Barometer: All-Stars, All-Sleepers and All-Undrafted Teams
Author Image
Erik Halterman
281 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Collette Calls: My AL Tout Wars Team
MLB
Collette Calls: My AL Tout Wars Team
Author Image
Jason Collette
March 21, 2023