Billy Carlson Injury: Suffers fractured thumb
Carlson is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a non-displaced fracture of the tip of his left thumb, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Carlson sustained the injury May 23 while playing at Single-A Kannapolis. His thumb will be placed in a splint initially while he allows the fracture to heal. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, the 19-year-old Carlson has slashed .257/.386/.340 with no home runs, eight stolen bases and a 27:45 BB:K over his first 39 pro games.
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