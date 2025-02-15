Billy Cook News: Additional path to playing time

Cook is in contention for playing time at first base with Spencer Horowitz (wrist) sidelined, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Cook was expected to compete for a starting corner outfield spot, but Pittsburgh's addition of Tommy Pham likely ended that possibility. However, Cook will now compete with Jared Triolo, DJ Stewart and Darick Hall for playing time at first base. Cook reached the majors for the first time late in 2024 and showed some intriguing potential with three home runs across 49 plate appearances. However, he also struck out at a 38.8 percent clip, so he'll need to show the ability to make more consistent contact to earn steady playing time.