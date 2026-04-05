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Billy Cook News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 2:06pm

The Pirates recalled Cook from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The 27-year-old was sent to Indianapolis on Thursday but will quickly return to the majors with Jared Triolo (knee) landing on the injured list. Cook made the Pirates' Opening Day roster but registered just six plate appearances during the first week of the season, and he's unlikely to have a significant role while Pittsburgh's outfield is in good health.

Billy Cook
Pittsburgh Pirates
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