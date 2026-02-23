Billy Cook News: Back to full health for camp
Cook (hand) made a pair of starts in the Pirates' first three Grapefruit League games over the weekend, going a combined 1-for-5 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base.
Cook finished the past season on the shelf at Triple-A Indianapolis due to a hand injury, but he looks to be fully healthy for spring training. The 27-year-old will be competing for a reserve spot in the Pirates' Opening Day outfield, but the fact that he has two minor-league options could work against him in his efforts to break camp with the big club.
