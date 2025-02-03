Billy Cook News: Chance to earn playing time

Cook will enter spring training with a chance to win the right field job for the Pirates, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates acquired Cook just before the trade deadline in 2024, a move that offered him a clearer path to playing time. Right field is currently unresolved in Pittsburgh, with Nick Yorke, Cook and Joshua Palacios looking like the leading candidates to take the role. In particular, Cook's defensive strength contrasts with Yorke, who is inexperienced in the outfield but would likely have more upside with the bat. This situation will likely remain unresolved for much ofspring training and could be fluid throughout the season.