Billy Cook News: In mix for roster spot

Cook remains a candidate to win a roster spot to begin the regular season, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Spencer Horwitz's wrist injury has likely opened a roster spot and potential playing time at first base to begin the regular season, with Cook a potential beneficiary. He has only four hits across 25 Grapefruit League at-bats, but his 9:8 K:BB suggests he isn't as overwhelmed as his .160 average suggests. Cook is seemingly competing with Nick Yorke and DJ Stewart for one of the Pirates' final spots on the roster.