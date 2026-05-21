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Billy Cook News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

The Pirates optioned Cook to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He's being sent out to make space on the active roster for Esmerlyn Valdez. Cook has been on the big-league roster but hasn't played much, going 4-for-21 at the plate while making only six starts.

Billy Cook
Pittsburgh Pirates
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