Billy Cook News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Cook to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
He's being sent out to make space on the active roster for Esmerlyn Valdez. Cook has been on the big-league roster but hasn't played much, going 4-for-21 at the plate while making only six starts.
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