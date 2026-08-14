Billy Cook News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Pirates recalled Cook from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Cook has produced a .200/.200/.267 slash line with 18 strikeouts in 45 plate appearances at the big-league level this season. He is likely slated for a reserve outfielder role.
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