Billy Cook News: Secures roster spot
Cook will begin the season on the major-league roster, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.
Cook doesn't figure to draw starts often, but he'll serve as the fifth outfielder and should also be an emergency option at first base. Cook has had a solid spring, slugging two homers with seven RBI and seven runs scored in 19 games while reaching base at a .347 clip across 48 plate appearances.
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