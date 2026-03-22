Billy Cook headshot

Billy Cook News: Secures roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Cook will begin the season on the major-league roster, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Cook doesn't figure to draw starts often, but he'll serve as the fifth outfielder and should also be an emergency option at first base. Cook has had a solid spring, slugging two homers with seven RBI and seven runs scored in 19 games while reaching base at a .347 clip across 48 plate appearances.

Billy Cook
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Billy Cook See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Billy Cook See More
MLB Barometer: Biggest Hitter Projection Changes
MLB
MLB Barometer: Biggest Hitter Projection Changes
Author Image
Erik Halterman
268 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
273 days ago