Blade Tidwell News: Coming up to big leagues

The Mets will call up Tidwell from Triple-A Syracuse during their weekend series in St. Louis, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

The Mets do not yet have a probable pitcher listed for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, and it sounds like Tidwell is set to make his major-league debut that day. Tidwell has posted a 5.00 ERA in his first six starts with Syracuse this season but has struck out 37 over 27 innings. It's likely to be just a spot start for the 23-year-old before he's sent back to Syracuse.