Blade Tidwell News: Inefficient in second start

Tidwell didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Phillies, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

The rookie right-hander made his second spot start of the season for the major-league club, producing nine whiffs in an abbreviated outing. Although Tidwell didn't offer New York's injury-riddled rotation much length, as he threw just 43 of his 74 pitches for strikes, he kept the ball in the yard and held a formidable Phillies lineup in check with four singles allowed. Frankie Montas (lat) appears to be on the cusp of making his season debut, but Tidwell's next turn in the rotation tentatively projects for next week at home versus Atlanta as it stands.