Blade Tidwell News: Reassigned to minors camp

The Mets reassigned Tidwell to minor-league camp Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.comreports.

Tidwell most recently threw two perfect innings -- one of which was an immaculate inning -- Saturday in a Grapefruit League game against the Rays. However, the 23-year-old righty finished last season with a 5.93 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 85 innings in Triple-A, so the Mets will keep him in their farm system until he can demonstrate more consistent success over an extended period of time.