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Blade Tidwell News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Giants optioned Tidwell to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

San Francisco swapped Tidwell out of its bullpen in favor of a fresh arm in right-hander Gregory Santos, who was called up from Sacramento. Tidwell appeared in eight games during his month-long stint in the majors, pitching to a 3.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB in 12 innings. The right-hander could get stretched back out for a starting role at Sacramento.

Blade Tidwell
San Francisco Giants
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