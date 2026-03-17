Blade Tidwell News: Sent to Triple-A

The Giants optioned Tidwell to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Tidwell struck out five across 5.2 innings during spring training but also had his share of troubles, surrendering seven earned runs on eight hits and five walks. The right-hander had a 9.00 ERA and 10:10 K:BB across 15 frames in his first taste of the majors last year, and it should only be a matter of time before the Giants bring him back up to the big club this season.