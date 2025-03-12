Blade Tidwell News: Showed better velocity this spring

Tidwell topped out at 99 mph with his fastball in big-league camp this spring, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old right-hander saw his control desert him at Triple-A last season as he issued an ugly 53 walks in 85 innings, but Tidwell reported to spring training in better shape and made a strong impression with both improved command and improved velocity. If those results hold up at Triple-A Syracuse to begin the 2025 campaign, Tidwell could be among the first pitchers called up when the Mets' rotation is in need of reinforcements.