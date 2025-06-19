Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Blade Tidwell headshot

Blade Tidwell News: Starting Friday against Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Tidwell will start Friday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Justin Hagenman was originally expected to draw the start, but he threw 2.2 scoreless innings of relief Thursday. That lines Tidwell up for his second career big-league start after he surrendered six earned runs across 3.2 innings May 4 against the Cardinals. The Mets have yet to officially promote Tidwell from Triple-A Syracuse, but a transaction should occur Friday.

Blade Tidwell
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now