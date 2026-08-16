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Blade Tidwell News: Walks five in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Tidwell allowed six runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Sunday.

Tidwell threw just 35 of 63 pitches for strikes in this short start. While he wasn't knocked around that much, the walks proved costly. He had allowed just three runs over 10.2 innings across his first two starts of the year, and it's a little discouraging this poor showing came at home. Tidwell has a 4.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB across 27 innings over 11 outings (three starts) this year. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start at Boston.

Blade Tidwell
San Francisco Giants
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