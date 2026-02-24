Blaine Crim Injury: Managing oblique strain
Crim suffered an oblique strain during Monday's spring game, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Crim received his first taste of the big leagues in 2025 and had a .732 OPS in 20 games between the Rockies and Rangers. The severity of the strain has yet to be disclosed, but his availability for the start of the regular season is now in question.
