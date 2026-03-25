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Blaine Crim Injury: Moved to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Rockies placed Crim (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Crim sustained an oblique strain in February and isn't ready for the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old was cleared for baseball activities last week and is likely at least a week or two away from a rehab assignment.

Blaine Crim
Colorado Rockies
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