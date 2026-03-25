Blaine Crim Injury: Moved to injured list
The Rockies placed Crim (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Crim sustained an oblique strain in February and isn't ready for the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old was cleared for baseball activities last week and is likely at least a week or two away from a rehab assignment.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blaine Crim See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West13 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions49 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 23183 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week185 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blaine Crim See More