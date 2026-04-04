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Blaine Crim News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

The Rockies reinstated Crim (oblique) from the injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Crim missed most of the Cactus League schedule due to a strained left oblique. He received the green light to begin playing in rehab games at Albuquerque on March 31, and he'll officially stay put in the minors now that he's been deemed fully healthy.

Blaine Crim
Colorado Rockies
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