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Blaine Crim News: Claimed by Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

The Rangers claimed Crim off waivers from the Rockies on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock.

Crim was DFA'd by the Rockies on Wednesday, but he'll reclaim a 40-man roster spot while returning to the organization that drafted him back in 2019. The 28-year-old has spent the entire season in Triple-A, slashing .265/.339/.449 across 165 plate appearances. Carter Baumler (ribs) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

Blaine Crim
Texas Rangers
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