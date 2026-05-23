Blaine Crim News: Claimed by Rangers
The Rangers claimed Crim off waivers from the Rockies on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock.
Crim was DFA'd by the Rockies on Wednesday, but he'll reclaim a 40-man roster spot while returning to the organization that drafted him back in 2019. The 28-year-old has spent the entire season in Triple-A, slashing .265/.339/.449 across 165 plate appearances. Carter Baumler (ribs) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.
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