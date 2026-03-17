Blaine Crim News: Cleared for baseball activities

Crim (oblique) has been cleared for baseball activities Tuesday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Crim has missed most of spring training with a strained oblique. The 29-year-old made his MLB debut last season, appearing in 20 games with the Rangers and Rockies, and produced a .200/.270/.462 slash line with five home runs, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and a 6:28 BB:K across 74 trips to the plate. Crim will likely open the season at Triple-A Albuquerque.