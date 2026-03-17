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Blaine Crim News: Cleared for baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Crim (oblique) has been cleared for baseball activities Tuesday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Crim has missed most of spring training with a strained oblique. The 29-year-old made his MLB debut last season, appearing in 20 games with the Rangers and Rockies, and produced a .200/.270/.462 slash line with five home runs, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and a 6:28 BB:K across 74 trips to the plate. Crim will likely open the season at Triple-A Albuquerque.

Blaine Crim
Colorado Rockies
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