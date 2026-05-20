Blaine Crim News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
The Rockies designated Crim for assignment Wednesday.
The transaction frees up a 40-man roster spot for the addition of Keegan Thompson. Crim has slashed .265/.339/.449 with seven home runs in 36 games this season with Triple-A Albuquerque. There's a good chance the 28-year-old passes through waivers, and if that happens, he could stick around in the organization.
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