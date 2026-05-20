Blaine Crim headshot

Blaine Crim News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

The Rockies designated Crim for assignment Wednesday.

The transaction frees up a 40-man roster spot for the addition of Keegan Thompson. Crim has slashed .265/.339/.449 with seven home runs in 36 games this season with Triple-A Albuquerque. There's a good chance the 28-year-old passes through waivers, and if that happens, he could stick around in the organization.

Blaine Crim
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blaine Crim See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blaine Crim See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
59 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
69 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
105 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 23
Author Image
Dan Marcus
239 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
241 days ago