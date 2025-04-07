Blair Calvo News: Healthy again at Single-A

Calvo (shoulder) has made two relief appearances through Single-A Lakeland's first three games, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out four batters over three innings.

Calvo had a brief cup of coffee in the big leagues with the Rockies in 2023, but he has yet to resurface in the majors since being acquired by the Tigers in July of that year. He opened the 2024 season at Double-A Erie but made just three appearances before undergoing surgery in May to address a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Calvo has seemingly made a full recovery from the procedure, but he'll need to prove himself in the lower levels of the minors before returning to Erie.