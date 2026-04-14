Blake Burke News: Mastering Double-A
Burke has a .289/.372/.789 slash line with six home runs, three steals, a 9.3 percent walk rate and a 25.6 percent strikeout rate in nine games for Double-A Biloxi.
Burke leads all hitters below Triple-A with six homers, and while it may seem logical to bump the 22-year-old first baseman to Triple-A, the Brewers already have notable first-base prospects Brock Wilken, Luke Adams and Tyler Black on the Triple-A Nashville roster. Even so, Burke's production dating back to last year (177 wRC+ in 37 games at Double-A) is more impressive than what the trio blocking him have put together, so he should get the bump in competition one way or another in the coming weeks.
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