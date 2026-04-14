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Blake Burke News: Mastering Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Burke has a .289/.372/.789 slash line with six home runs, three steals, a 9.3 percent walk rate and a 25.6 percent strikeout rate in nine games for Double-A Biloxi.

Burke leads all hitters below Triple-A with six homers, and while it may seem logical to bump the 22-year-old first baseman to Triple-A, the Brewers already have notable first-base prospects Brock Wilken, Luke Adams and Tyler Black on the Triple-A Nashville roster. Even so, Burke's production dating back to last year (177 wRC+ in 37 games at Double-A) is more impressive than what the trio blocking him have put together, so he should get the bump in competition one way or another in the coming weeks.

Blake Burke
Milwaukee Brewers
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