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Blake Burkhalter Injury: Shelved at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Triple-A Gwinnett placed Burkhalter on the 7-day injured list March 27 with back spasms, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Burkhalter, a 25-year-old righty, worked as a starter at Double-A and as a reliever at Triple-A last year. Despite the move to relief, his fastball didn't tick up past the mid-90s, and he managed just a 23:16 K:BB in 31 innings at Triple-A.

Blake Burkhalter
Atlanta Braves
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