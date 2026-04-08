Blake Burkhalter Injury: Shelved at Triple-A

Triple-A Gwinnett placed Burkhalter on the 7-day injured list March 27 with back spasms, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Burkhalter, a 25-year-old righty, worked as a starter at Double-A and as a reliever at Triple-A last year. Despite the move to relief, his fastball didn't tick up past the mid-90s, and he managed just a 23:16 K:BB in 31 innings at Triple-A.