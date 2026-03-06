Blake Dunn headshot

Blake Dunn Injury: Exits game with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Dunn was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against the Giants with a lower body injury, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Dunn got rolled up on during the game and left the contest with a trainer. Encouragingly, Dunn was able to walk off under his own power. Dunn drew a walk in his lone plate appearance Friday.

Blake Dunn
Cincinnati Reds
