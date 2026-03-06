Blake Dunn Injury: Exits game with injury
Dunn was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against the Giants with a lower body injury, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Dunn got rolled up on during the game and left the contest with a trainer. Encouragingly, Dunn was able to walk off under his own power. Dunn drew a walk in his lone plate appearance Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Dunn See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer167 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Biggest Hitter Projection Changes252 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week299 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target307 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Dunn See More