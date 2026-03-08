Blake Dunn Injury: Sidelined with knee strain
Reds manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Dunn is day-to-day with a low-grade knee strain, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
The injury is expected to keep Dunn out of the Reds' Cactus League lineups for a few days, but the outfielder doesn't appear to be at any major risk of missing the start of the season. The missed game action could prove costly to Dunn in his battle for a reserve job in the Reds' Opening Day outfield, however.
