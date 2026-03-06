Blake Dunn Injury: Suffers left knee injury
Dunn was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against San Francisco due to a hyperextended left knee, Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Dunn was removed from Friday's game after sustaining a knee injury. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, and the Reds should have an update on his status within the next couple of days. Dunn is competing for an outfield depth spot on Cincinnati's Opening Day roster after doing so in 2025, though he was optioned to Triple-A Louisville in early May and stayed in the minors for the rest of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Dunn See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer167 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Biggest Hitter Projection Changes252 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week299 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target307 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Dunn See More