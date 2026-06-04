Blake Dunn News: Accounts for offense in loss

Dunn batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Royals.

Dunn's two-run shot in the fifth inning was his second home run. He's cooled off since a hot start upon his call-up -- Dunn entered Wednesday on a 2-for-20 stretch -- and his .590 OPS over nine games as the leadoff batter may lead to more changes atop the order.