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Blake Dunn News: Back in action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Dunn (knee) will start in right field and bat out of the leadoff spot for Friday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Dunn had been sidelined due to a low-grade knee strain, but the 27-year-old has been cleared to return to action Friday and will take Dane Myers' spot in the lineup after latter was scratched due to an illness. Across 10 spring games, Dunn has gone 3-for-17 with one home run and four RBI as he attempts to make the Reds' Opening Day roster for a second consecutive year.

Blake Dunn
Cincinnati Reds
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