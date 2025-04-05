Blake Dunn News: Back to bench against righty

Dunn isn't in the lineup Saturday in Cincinnati's matchup versus Milwaukee.

Dunn started each of the Reds' previous two games, as the team faced back-to-back southpaw starters. However, with righty Elvin Rodriguez on the mound for the Brewers on Saturday, Dunn will sit while Jake Fraley starts in right field. Dunn has had a rough beginning to the campaign, going 1-for-10 with no walks and three strikeouts thus far.