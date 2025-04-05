Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blake Dunn headshot

Blake Dunn News: Back to bench against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Dunn isn't in the lineup Saturday in Cincinnati's matchup versus Milwaukee.

Dunn started each of the Reds' previous two games, as the team faced back-to-back southpaw starters. However, with righty Elvin Rodriguez on the mound for the Brewers on Saturday, Dunn will sit while Jake Fraley starts in right field. Dunn has had a rough beginning to the campaign, going 1-for-10 with no walks and three strikeouts thus far.

Blake Dunn
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now