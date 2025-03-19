Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blake Dunn headshot

Blake Dunn News: Competing for final roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Dunn is projected to the be the Reds' fifth outfielder in the latest roster projection compiled by C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

The first four outfielders are set, leaving Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise to compete for the final spot. Dunn, who reached the majors for the first time in 2024, has improved his defense over the years and will provide speed if needed along with on-base ability.

Blake Dunn
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now