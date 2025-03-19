Blake Dunn News: Competing for final roster spot

Dunn is projected to the be the Reds' fifth outfielder in the latest roster projection compiled by C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

The first four outfielders are set, leaving Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise to compete for the final spot. Dunn, who reached the majors for the first time in 2024, has improved his defense over the years and will provide speed if needed along with on-base ability.