Blake Dunn headshot

Blake Dunn News: Difference-maker in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Dunn started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Monday's 2-0 win over San Francisco.

Dunn was a late addition to the starting lineup after Jake Fraley was scratched with left side pain. The fill-in outfielder struck out in his first three at-bats, but Fraley's absence turned fortuitous when Dunn drove in the game's only runs in the eighth inning. He's batting just .176 (3-for-17) and struck out eight times to open the season, but Dunn's homered and doubled in his last two outings.

Blake Dunn
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
