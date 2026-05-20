Blake Dunn News: Hits in four straight
Dunn went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-4 win over Philadelphia.
Dunn typically starts against left-handers, but he got an opportunity against Phillies' right-hander Aaron Nola. He tripled and scored in the fourth inning and then scored a second run after a sixth-inning double. He's hit safely in four consecutive games, going 7-for-14 with five runs scored during the streak. A couple of Cincinnati outfielders -- TJ Friedl and Will Benson -- are slumping through the first two months, which could lead to regular opportunities for Dunn, who is batting .357 (10-for-28) over 11 games since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville.
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