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Blake Dunn News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Dunn started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Cubs.

Dunn made his first start for the Reds since being called up Sunday, as the right-handed hitter stepped in against Chicago lefty Shota Imanaga. Until Thursday, Dunn was used as a pinch runner in his first three appearances.

Blake Dunn
Cincinnati Reds
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