Blake Dunn News: In lineup against lefty

Dunn started in right field and went 0-for-2 in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Brewers.

With a left-hander on the bump for Milwaukee, the righty-hitting Dunn got the start in right field ahead of Jake Fraley. He was eventually pinch hit for by Gavin Lux when a right-handed reliever entered the game. It was his third start of the season, one at each outfield position. Dunn should be in the lineup most days when an opponent throws a southpaw.