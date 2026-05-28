Blake Dunn News: Logs three hits in loss
Dunn batted leadoff and went 3-for-6 in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.
Dunn was part of a frustrating night for Cincinnati batters, which left a season-high 17 runners on base and went 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position. With TJ Friedl having been moved out of the top spot in the order, Dunn has stared four straight games at leadoff and sports a .393 on-base percentage across 56 plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A Louisville.
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