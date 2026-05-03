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Blake Dunn News: Promoted Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Reds recalled Dunn from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

The 27-year-old will get his first look in the big leagues this season with Rece Hinds being demoted to Louisville. Dunn has a .151/.298/.256 slash line across 49 career MLB games and isn't likely to see significant playing time while up with the Reds, though he could net some starts versus left-handed pitching.

Blake Dunn
Cincinnati Reds
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