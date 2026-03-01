Blake Hunt headshot

Blake Hunt Injury: Shut down with oblique injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Hunt is dealing with an oblique injury and has been shut down, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hunt signed a minor-league pact with San Diego in December and has been taking part in the team's big-league camp, though he hasn't seen action in any spring games. The 28-year-old isn't on the team's 40-man roster and wasn't expected to be a serious contender for a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster even prior to suffering the injury. San Diego added fellow catcher Brendan Durfee to major-league camp to take Hunt's place.

Blake Hunt
San Diego Padres
