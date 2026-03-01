Blake Hunt Injury: Shut down with oblique injury
Hunt is dealing with an oblique injury and has been shut down, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Hunt signed a minor-league pact with San Diego in December and has been taking part in the team's big-league camp, though he hasn't seen action in any spring games. The 28-year-old isn't on the team's 40-man roster and wasn't expected to be a serious contender for a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster even prior to suffering the injury. San Diego added fellow catcher Brendan Durfee to major-league camp to take Hunt's place.
