Blake Mitchell Injury: Breaks bone in right wrist

Mitchell has a broken right hamate bone and will need 4-to-6 weeks to recover, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Mitchell was the eighth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and spent most of last year at the Single-A level, slashing .240/.375/.443 with 18 home runs, 50 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 31 attempts while posting a 30.4 percent strikeout rate and 17.0 percent walk rate over 461 plate appearances. He finished the campaign with five games in High-A ball and was expected to begin 2025 at that level, though it's unclear when he'll be ready to play given the wrist injury.