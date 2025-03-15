Blake Perkins Injury: Cleared for baseball activities

Perkins was cleared to begin light baseball activities Saturday, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

Perkins fractured his right shin during batting practice in late February, and he's now starting to take the first steps toward a return. He's already been ruled out for the start of the season -- he likely won't be ready for games until May -- which opens up a roster spot for Manuel Margot to possibly grab a spot on the Brewers' bench.