Blake Perkins Injury: Out with fractured shin

Perkins was diagnosed with a right leg fracture Saturday after fouling a pitch off his shin during live batting practice, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Manager Pat Murphy said Perkins will require 3-to-4 weeks to recover, and he likely won't be able to play in games for the Brewers until May. The 28-year-old entered camp as the favorite to win a roster spot as Milwaukee's reserve outfielder, but his injury likely leaves the newly signed Manuel Margot as the frontrunner for the job.